'Multiple miracles in every house' | North Texas communities surveying damage after tornadoes

“We’re just so grateful that everyone walked away because there’s no reason they should have,” Kandi Brannan said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas — Chad and Kandi Brannan built eight rental houses off U.S. Highway 271 in Lamar County three years ago this week.

“Called it Brannan Meadow,” Chad Brannan said. “It was just a picture book story of what you would hope out of a community feel.”

On Friday, an EF-3 tornado ripped through their little neighborhood. Winds got up to 160 miles per hour.

Only two of the eight houses are potentially salvageable, the couple told WFAA. But thankfully, every single one of their tenants is okay.

“We’re just so grateful that everyone walked away because there’s no reason they should have,” Kandi Brannan said.

The tornado destroyed just about every one of the Brannan’s properties, but it also uncovered messages of hope: Tenants texted pictures of Bible verses they’d found that the couple had written in hidden places during the construction process.

“God’s hand and protection was on every single life,” Kandi Brannan said.

“Multiple miracles in every house here,” Chad Brannan added.

On Monday, it was the Brannans' turn to receive notes of inspiration: The couple discovered messages their tenants had written on what was left of their homes for the couple who built them.

“It says, ‘Thank you for keeping us safe for three years,’” Chad said.