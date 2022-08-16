North Texas clinic says vasectomies have more than doubled since Roe v. Wade decision

“I’m finding men being more proactive,” said Dr. Tim McAuliff. "All of it surprised me."

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHARDSON, Texas — Inside of Gentle Procedures clinic in Richardson, phones ring all day long.

Requests for vasectomy procedures at the clinic have spiked ever since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The clinic, which offers no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy procedures, is booked through October. The earliest available vasectomy appointment is in November.

Dr. Tim McAuliff, the clinic’s only doctor, told WFAA that vasectomy procedures have more than doubled since the Roe v. Wade decision. McAuliff noticed a spike in vasectomy procedures immediately.

“It’s been very busy,” McAuliff said. “They’ve mainly expressed just uncertainty of what could be in the future of with their options. A lot of them have expressed they’ve realized they just need to be more proactive.”

Before the Roe v. Wade decision, McAuliff’s clinic performed around 100 vasectomies every month. After it was overturned, the number of vasectomy procedures he performs spiked to more than 200 per month.

“All of it surprised me,” McAuliff said. “We’ve always had younger men, but now we’ve had some men who don’t want kids come in. I’d say it’s more surprising to see the older men come in, those who have adult children.”

McAuliff’s staff is working longer days to keep up with the spike in appointments. Soon, his clinic will expand the work week to Saturdays.

McAuliff thought by now, things would’ve slowed down, but the phones have kept ringing nonstop.