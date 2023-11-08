Brush fire impacting more than 200 acres, headed towards Strawn

A major brush fire is impacting more than 200 acres near Strawn, Texas, near Highway 16 and I-20.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Crews from multiple departments are working to contain a fire spreading in Palo Pinto County, officials say.

A major brush fire is impacting more than 200 acres near Strawn, Texas, near Highway 16 and Interstate 20. As of 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, crews from both the ground and by air were still working on the fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen nearly 20 miles away, according to a WFAA crew headed to the scene.

At least 10 fire departments & three Texas Forestry Service planes are helping battle the blaze. Emergency management workers say they believe the fire started in Eastland. A big tanker from Abilene is also on the way to the scene.

As of 3:15 p.m., there have been no reports of any structures impacted or injuries.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as the information is provided.