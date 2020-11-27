North Texas ballet dancer practices unconventionally during COVID-19 pandemic

Ashton Bradley was accepted to Pacific Northwest Ballet Professional Division in the summer. He still hasn't danced with his team, and is doing practices via Zoom.

PLANO, Texas — Ashton Bradley is a 17-year-old ballet dancer. He moved from Texas to Florida and California to pursue his career, but returned home when the pandemic started.

Instead of dancing with others, he is practicing alone. Bradley goes to multiple studios to find an empty space to dance.

"That is tough for me, very tough," he said.

For Bradley, COVID-19 has hit close to home. Earlier this year, his mother, Marian Bamundaga, contracted the coronavirus.

"He was my nurse. He was my everything. He took care of me," she said. "It was pretty bad. I was in bed for two weeks straight, lots of pain."

During the summer, Bradley was accepted to the Pacific Northwest Ballet Professional Division.

"Great teachers, great facility. Everything about it is amazing," Bradley said.

He was supposed to move to Seattle to train, but instead he practices through Zoom meetings for five hours a day.

As frustrating as the adjustment is, Bradley is okay with dancing alone. He knows how serious COVID-19 can be.

"We don't know what's going to happen. The future is just very blurry," said Bradley.

Eager for life after the pandemic, Bradley hopes dance companies will survive the pandemic and he hopes to be on stage again.