North Texans remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The City of Dallas is hosting a series of virtual events to celebrate MLK Day.

DALLAS — Across North Texas, people are remembering and celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on what would have been the civil rights activist’s 92nd birthday.

Brothers of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated hosted an "MLK Candle Lighting Celebration" on Friday, Jan. 15. The annual event honoring their fraternity brother was virtual this year, due to safety measures around COVID-19.

“It was Dr. King that once said that we are faced with the fact that tomorrow is today,” Alpha Brother Benjamin Jackson told guests during the virtual event.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday. This year, it will be observed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Communities are taking time to recognize the contributions of the iconic American figure who fought for unity, non-violence and justice. However, the chaos that erupted over the past week in the U.S. Capitol, and the calls for social justice that played out in cities across the country, over the past year, remain top of mind for many people this holiday.

“We have found ourselves in a state of special disorientation in this nation. Not always knowing which way is up,” said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas and a Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Haynes is among those pointing out racial tensions and division are social issues Dr. King long warned America about.

“We have chosen chaos instead of community,” said Haynes.

Decades after Dr. King’s famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, the calls to end the ugliness that is dividing the nation continue.

“We ought to make sure that everybody gets a drink of the water of justice,” Haynes added.