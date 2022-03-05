'They don't deserve what's going on': North Texans rallied for Ukraine in Dallas Saturday

“It’s a worldwide effort,” said a rally-goer in Dallas. Across the world, a Ukrainian man is transporting refugees to safety.

DALLAS — It’s day 10 of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The images of apartment buildings shelled and crowds filling train stations in Ukraine have circulated across the globe.

In North Texas, the war in Ukraine hits close to home for those with close ties to the European country.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered during a rally at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The Ukrainian American Society of Texas organized the rally.

Alan Pearson, a native of Ukraine who lives in North Texas, attended the rally in a show of solidarity with his homeland.

“It’s a worldwide effort,” Pearson said.

Ukraine’s vibrant flag swayed amidst the Dallas skyline. People held signs that read “Ukrainians will resist” and “Stand with Ukraine.”

“They’re peace-loving people, and they don’t deserve what’s going on,” Pearson said.

Among those rallying, some held sings that called for a no-fly zone above Ukraine. So far, NATO has rejected Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone.

During the rally, Eliana Veremchuk, a North Texas woman with Ukrainian ties, expressed frustration.

“I’m a little bit disappointed, because it seems like everybody is supporting Ukraine with their words and not enough action,” Veremchuk said.

Across the globe in Ukraine, people like Dyma Grihchuk said the worldwide rallies for Ukraine give him hope.

“This is very significant for us. It helps us,” Grihchuk said.

Grihchuk, a church minister, is helping refugees flee and sending humanitarian aid to hard-hit areas. On Saturday, he told WFAA his concern for safety is growing.

“It’s really hard to do this,” Grihchuk said.

This upcoming week, he’ll drive to the hardest-hit areas to pick people up, transport them to safe spaces and help them across the border.

Already, he has transported members of his church in Kyiv to the western part of Ukraine. Among them are women, children, the elderly and disabled.

The U.N. reported that more than a million refugees have fled since the start of the Russian invasion.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m just afraid,” Grihchuk said. “Imagine if they were my children or my wife trying to get in this train with thousands of people there. It’s horrible.”

Amid the horror, the father of three is stepping up, and he's doing it out of love for his country and its people.

“We’re gonna do the best, and we’re not alone,” Grihchuk said.

In 10 days, Ukrainians have shown the world their resistance.