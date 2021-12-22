'This is how we roll': North Texans prepare for record warm temperatures Christmas weekend

Forecasts in Dallas are calling for temperatures in the 80s Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Sunday.

DALLAS — Holiday decorations are painting the streets in towns across North Texas.

Decorations are one thing. However, feeling seasonal temperatures outdoors this Christmas is another matter.

“I want some snow and some cold weather,” said Tammy McQueen, as she visited shops in Bishop Arts with her daughter.

Holiday wishes of cool, wintry weather, are not expected to happen this weekend. Christmas in North Texas will be unseasonably warm.

Forecasts are calling for temperatures in the 80’s this weekend.

"It shakes things a little bit, because we really can’t wear ugly sweaters and stuff, and long sleeves,” said Olivia Rodriguez.

Since there’s no chilly weather on the horizon for the holiday, families can have fun improvising.

You can find a variety of Christmas themed pop-ups around Dallas-Fort Worth.

In Fair Park, there is Enchant Christmas Dallas to get you in the mood. There, you’ll find exhibits, complete with an outdoor ice rink for the family. And a maze with more than one million lights.

“For those of you that want to get a little taste of the cold weather, this is going to be the coldest place in Dallas on Christmas. It’s 19-degrees in the Polar Bar,” said Jeff Vetting, General Manager of Enchant Christmas Dallas.

For an extra fee, adults can bundle up and pop into the Polar Bar at the exhibit for a smooth sip around ice sculptures.

“It’s chilly. It’s fun. It’s awesome,” said Vetting.

No matter the forecast, some folks will find a way to feel festive this warm winter holiday.

“I personally am a native Texan. I’ve been living here for 51 years, and half of my Christmases I’ve worn flip flops and shorts. So, this is how we roll in Texas,” said Kelly Kinder.