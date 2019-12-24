FORT WORTH, Texas — It's common in Fort Worth's Sundance Square to see people gleefully run through the refreshing fountains, squealing all the way. And that was exactly the scene Monday afternoon.

But wait a minute — this isn't summer! It's two days before Christmas!

"I love it," said Lori Heath, who was visiting Sundance Square with her son, Jory. "I was kinda thinking it was gonna be colder."

If you're seeking the cold, you'd better look elsewhere this holiday season. The sights may say "Christmas," but the temps say "Easter."

"I've been in Texas all my life, so it's normal, right? It's normal," said Vicki Johnson, who was enjoying the weather with her granddaughters Madelyn and Virginia. "If we had snow, we’d be like, 'Oh it's snowing, what's going on?'"

Madelyn had other thoughts.

"I really wish it would snow because that barely happens in Texas," the 9-year-old from Fort Worth said.

We found the next best thing a couple of miles down the road at the Panther Island Ice Skating Rink.

"I mean, there’s ice – I haven’t seen ice anywhere else!" said Kenzie Ross.

Temps there felt a little more seasonal, but even in the rink, people were rocking short sleeves and shorts.

"I feel like as long as we can...be as much around the cold, then it feels more like Christmas," Avery Snyder said.

And at the Cotton Bowl, preps for the NHL's Winter Classic continued, despite a decidedly non-winter day.

RELATED: NHL begins transforming Cotton Bowl for outdoor hockey on New Year's Day

The people we spoke to at Sundance Square say a warm holiday has its perks, allowing people to spend time outside. Plus, you can still visit the Sundance Square Christmas tree and drink hot chocolate.

"Just put shorts and a t-shirt on instead," Johnson said.

And you can always look for a white Christmas somewhere down the road.

More on WFAA: