North Texans join #IRunWithMaud movement to honor slain Georgia man

People across the country are running 2.23 miles on what would have been Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday.

Friday would have been Arbery's 26th birthday. He was shot and killed on Feb. 23 by two white men while jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood.

A video of the shooting sparked a national outcry, and the father and son accused of shooting Arbery were arrested Thursday on murder charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the county jail.

Arbery's mother says she thinks her son was out jogging.

The men who pursued him in a pickup told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.

Now, people across the country are joining the #IRunWithAhmaud movement by walking or running 2.23 miles in his honor. The "2.23" stands for the day he was killed, Feb. 23.

People are asked to post photos and videos on social media of their run with the hashtag #IRunWithMaud.

Walkers and runners can participate virtually or join the events schedule in the Dallas Fort Worth area.

#IRunWithMaud Causes event in Dallas, TX by North Texas Dream Team on Friday, May 8 2020

There is a run scheduled at 5:30 p.m. outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. People are asked to bring masks and gloves and are advised to practice social distancing for the run.

Another running event hosted by Next Generation Action Network will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ronald Kirk Bridge in Dallas.

