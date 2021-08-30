North Texans focus on family and friends in Hurricane Ida's path

Some residents with ties to Louisiana say communication challenges linger as loved ones face storm-related power outages and other issues.

DALLAS — Some people across North Texas are thinking about loved ones in Hurricane Ida’s path.

During the lunchtime rush on Monday, Mickle’s Cajun Kitchen was busy preparing orders. However, family and friends back in New Orleans were top of mind for the restaurant’s owner, Toby Mickle.

“My brother-in-law constantly called me a couple of times this morning,” Mickle explained.

The restauranteur has been in communication with loved ones. That’s some relief, knowing Hurricane Ida posed great danger to communities across Louisiana. Mickle said those who could get out did get out in time.

“One of my brothers, we had to help him and get him a place down in Florida, because he has medical issues with his heart,” Mickle said.

The storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain caused damage, flooding and widespread power outages.

“It’s heartbreaking for your family. You’re not down there. You don’t want to really be down there, but you don’t want them down there,” Mickle shared.

Not too far away at NOLA Brasserie in Downtown Dallas, general manager Jose Rico and his team have also been glued to their phones and to images from the storm.

“It was scary to watch it go,” Rico said.

The restaurant’s corporate office is in the heart of New Orleans, near the French Quarter.

Rico said the company’s power is out and communication with colleagues is sparse.

“Right now, they don’t have any electricity. They are having some issues with utilities and all kinds of stuff,” Rico shared.

There is no timeline on when services may be restored.

“You know, it could have been a lot worse,” Rico said.

Workers said it’s best to remain optimistic, for now.

“We’ll make it back, and I think we’ll be ok,” Rico explained.

Optimism is also something Mickle knows a lot about. In addition to Hurricane Ida, he and his loved ones survived other storms, like Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.