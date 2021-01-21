'Women can lead': North Texans celebrate history as Kamala Harris is sworn in as nation's 1st female vice president

Local members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are among those who hosted Inauguration Day watch parties. Many others celebrated by wearing pearls and Chucks.

DALLAS — People across North Texas took time Wendesday to recognize a moment in history in their own unique and symbolic ways.

In Dallas, Inauguration Day was a celebration for a small group of women.

”I am overjoyed with excitement to be able to witness this historic moment,” said Andrica McDade.

She and her friends decorated a clubhouse in pink and green balloons. Those colors symbolic of a bond the women share with Vice President Kamala Harris.

”Proud members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated,” LaDondra Wilson explained.

Some of the sorority sisters in the group initially planned on strutting into Washington, D.C. dressed in their pearls and Chucks. They wanted to be front and center watching history as President Joe Biden and his running mate were sworn into office.

Their plans abruptly changed in light of the chaos on Jan. 6, when a large group of people stormed the U.S. Capitol.

”I was horrified. Devastated,” Wilson said.

However, that incident and the fallout from it did not stop the group from seizing the moment.

”I’m most optimistic about how people will see a woman of color as a leader,” Ashley Smith said.

They gathered to witness Harris breaking barriers as the first woman, first African American, and first South Asian American woman to hold the office of vice president.

”For women, it shows that, you know, there’s no true ceiling. And that we’re moving in the correct direction. Women can lead. Women are intelligent. And women are beautiful too, and that it’s possible to be everything,” Annee Wildgoose explained.

Inauguration Day excitement extended across social media. People were busy posting photos of watch parties.

Teachers, students, children, and women of all races, backgrounds and ages wore pearls and Chucks. Men also took photos wearing the popular sneakers.

Members of other Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Historically Black Fraternities and Sororities also joined in the social media support.