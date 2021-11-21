Travelers in North Texas brace for flight delays across the board this Thanksgiving holiday

It’s a big travel week. The number of travelers is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA says more than two million people passed through airport checkpoints on Saturday.

At Dallas Love Field Sunday, it’s been busy all day and over a hundred flights have been canceled. We were at Love Field a month ago, hearing some of the same stories, like we did on Sunday evening. Delays.

Something to look out for, we haven’t seen anything highlighted in red saying delays, instead we’re seeing “new time.”

"There has been a certain amount of anxiety, given the experience we’ve had over the last 60 to 90 days,” said Robert Fielder, whose daughter was delayed.

It’s the same song and dance for thousands of people traveling. It's been delay after delay.

“About 3:30, and the plane landed about 4:45,” said Fielder.

Fielder was waiting for his daughter to arrive from Denver to Love Field on Sunday evening.

Across the bench, strangers were sharing a similar story.

“It’s bad,” said Ceclia Bolling, from Montgomery, Alabama. They’re delayed for six hours, and frustration is only growing.

Just last month, Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights day after day.

The airlines blamed it on bad weather and air traffic control.

“I prayed that we didn’t have any problems,” said Charles Jones, from Alabama.

But, looking at the board, you wouldn’t think there are any delays, as we’re seeing highlights called “new time.”

A friendlier way of saying delayed?



New time in yellow means delayed.



Anyone else notice that?@SouthwestAir



Just spoke to a woman who arrived from Denver with a 2 hour delay. Her arrival time now says, “new time.”@wfaa pic.twitter.com/9BORNkSx58 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) November 21, 2021

Southwest Airlines responded in tweet, saying "New time or not, a delay's a delay, and we certainly regret the inconvenience."

“We supposed to leave at 5:30, we’re now delayed 8:40 boarding,” said Jones.

A storm system might bring even more problems for travelers.

Back to the Fielders, they were just happy to be home for the holidays after what they say was a nightmare getting here.

“There was a 2.5 hour delay, when we were leaving to come to Dallas, then we sat on the tarmac here for 20 to 30 minutes,” said Colleen Fielder, who was delayed flying in from Denver.