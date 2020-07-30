North Richland Hills police want to identify man accused of stealing 'Blue Lives Matter' flag

Ring video shows that the flag that was allegedly stolen is a black-and-white American flag with a blue stripe.

North Richland Hills police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who they say stole a Blue Lives Matter flag from a house over the weekend.

According to police, the alleged theft occurred around noon Saturday at Holland Street near the Diamond Loch.

Authorities say a man went by the house about 12:30 p.m. to look at the flag. He then allegedly returned back a short time later on a scooter, wearing different clothes to remove the flag.

Ring video shared onto the police department's social media accounts shows footage of the incident.

North Richland Hills police said there have been several other reports of various yard signs and flags stolen around town.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to a non-emergency phone line at 817-281-1000.