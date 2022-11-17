Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people

You can bring your donations to OurCalling Wednesday morning on Cesar Chavez Blvd in Dallas.

DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate.

The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and bring any new or gently used coats, pants, and blanket for unhoused people.

There will be a drive-by, drop-off donation event from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. OurCalling is located on South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

According to the organization, they've given out 64,000 items to houseless people this year, including clothes and hygiene products. OurCalling pastor and CEO Wayne Walker also says more than 300 come to them daily looking for help to get off the streets.

"While handing out a coat and a blanket may provide a homeless individual with temporary warmth, this interaction also allows OurCalling employees the opportunity to start conversations that can eventually lead us to helping them off the streets and finding a warm, permanent place for them to live," said Walker.

In addition to the donation drive, volunteers will serve and share meals with about 500 homeless people on Wednesday.