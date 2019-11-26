Andrew and Nena Oshman knew for certain where they'd come for a Christmas tree. They've been going to North Haven Gardens in North Dallas for every year they've been married.

"For some reason, I knew they would never go away," said Nena.

North Haven Gardens first opened in 1951 and has not moved from that location. On October 20th, the tornado that tore through Dallas nearly leveled the garden center.

RELATED: Bookstore damaged by October tornado reopens one month later

"It's like a different world. It's eerie. It changed our whole skyline," said Jon Pinkus, owner of North Haven Gardens.

Many of the homes directly across the street are in different states of disrepair. Some homes are complete losses and some homes have only sustained some window and roof damages.

When Pinkus arrived late that night to NHG, there were power lines down and first responders were asking them to stay away from the property. Much of what the family had built over 68 years had been reduced to rubble.

"You don't want to see yourself as a victim. You want to see yourself as a survivor," Pinkus said.

It's only been a little more than a month and in that time they have opened back up.

Pinkus tells WFAA that the setup is somewhat still temporary and the new facility should take roughly a full year to build back to normal.

More on WFAA: