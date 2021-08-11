In a statement, APS said the 14-year-old was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

ATLANTA — A story that had a community on edge since school started last week ended with good news early Wednesday morning.

The missing 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who did not return home after the first day of school on Aug. 5 was found safe in Arlington, Texas, district officials said.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department were assisting Atlanta Public Schools Police Department (APSPD) in the search.

"APSPD continues to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation. No additional details on this case are available," a statement from the district read. "No other details are available at this time and the family has requested privacy."

The FBI said any charges related to the case are under investigation.

"The FBI is investigating the incident and is working with our interagency partners to determine potential charges," they told 11Alive in a statement.

11Alive learned that the Arlington Police Department made an arrest in connection to the missing teen.

Just yesterday, Crime Stoppers announced a $100,000 reward was in place for information leading to the apprehension and arrest of anyone involved in a crime in her disappearance.

Witnesses said they last saw the girl walking away from the school around 4 p.m. They said she was on Northside Parkway headed toward Mt. Paran Road. The district said she did not board the school bus that afternoon as she was expected to.

A Facebook page created to help find the teenager asked for continued prayers.

"THANK YOU, everyone! For your hope, prayers and shares and all of the ways you did or wanted to help find Caitlin," the page organizer wrote. "Please continue to pray for the family's healing as Caitlin comes home."

In their statement, APSPD also thanked everyone for their help in finding her.