ADDISON, Texas — An attic fire at the four-story Cortland Addison Circle apartment complex in Addison resulted in a roof collapse Monday, but no injuries, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

First responders are in the process of evacuating people and are working to contain the fire, officials said.