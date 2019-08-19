No injuries were reported after a car ran into the stairwell of an apartment building in east Dallas Sunday night, Dallas officials said.

The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. at 12121 Audelia Road. The stairwell that the car crashed into provided access to four apartment units — two on the second floor and two on the first floor, officials said.

All residents and the car's driver weren't injured, but the people who lived on the second floor had to be rescued by first responders using a fire truck ladder.

