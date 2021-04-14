No injuries reported after boiler malfunction caused fire at George Allen Courts Building

Firefighters said the smoke was coming from a boiler located in the basement but was venting out of the roof of the building.

DALLAS — No injuries were reported after a boiler malfunction caused a fire Wednesday at the George Allen Courthouse in Downtown Dallas, officials said.

Around 10:25 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after someone noticed smoke coming from the roof of the courthouse.

According to investigators, a malfunction of the boiler caused a small fire inside of it which then pushed smoke through the vent pipe. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews said there was nothing to extinguish when firefighters arrived, and the fire was out by 10:48 a.m.

People inside the building evacuated before crews arrived and have been allowed back inside the building, according to officials.

Looks like the Allen Court building in downtown Dallas is in fire. Lots of DFR units hauling tail that way. pic.twitter.com/uGJCGHStpG — Dub (@DubCook) April 14, 2021