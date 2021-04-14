No injuries reported after boiler malfunction caused fire at George Allen Courts Building

DALLAS — No injuries were reported after a boiler malfunction caused a fire Wednesday at the George Allen Courthouse in Downtown Dallas, officials said.
Around 10:25 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after someone noticed smoke coming from the roof of the courthouse.
Firefighters said the smoke was coming from a boiler located in the basement but was venting out of the roof of the building.
According to investigators, a malfunction of the boiler caused a small fire inside of it which then pushed smoke through the vent pipe. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews said there was nothing to extinguish when firefighters arrived, and the fire was out by 10:48 a.m.
People inside the building evacuated before crews arrived and have been allowed back inside the building, according to officials.
