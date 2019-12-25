Members of the New Emmanuel Greater Baptist Church in Oak Cliff received a big surprise on Christmas Eve when their roof collapsed. No one was injured, but the building is severely damaged.

Damaged by the summer wind storms, they had their final service in the sanctuary Sunday out of fear that the structure was no longer sound. They temporarily scheduled Sunday service out of their dining hall and didn’t plan any Christmas services – an unexpected blessing.

RELATED: Dallas council approves $60 million in tornado cleanup spending

“This could have been terrible if it would have fallen in with someone here,” Pastor Ronnie Washington said. “That within itself is a blessing that no one was injured, no one was hurt, and God forbid, there wasn’t anyone killed.

“We don’t have insurance so we have a challenge in front of us, but it’s an opportunity for God to show us what he can do."

Benjamin Battles was the only person at the church at the time of the collapse. He had just finished moving a speaker and walked outside.

“I unhooked one of the speakers, brought it outside, started this way with it and all of a sudden it was just ‘Boom!’” Battles said. “I didn’t think it would really fall in like it did.”

Though no one was injured, it’s still hard. Since 1964, the church has been home to funerals, weddings, and Sunday service.

“My family started going here in ’64, and I was born in ’67,” Keith Williams said. “I was going every Sunday.”

With no insurance, rebuilding will be difficult. They don’t know where to begin. If you’d like to help them in this tough time, contact Washington at 469-245-2286.

“We’re going to need a lot of prayer, we’re going to need a lot of help to put this back together,” Washington said. “I look at it as an opportunity for God to show us what he can do, and what he will do.”

More on WFAA: