Student placed in custody, no gun found after lockdown at Arlington Heights HS, police say

Fort Worth ISD locked down its Arlington Heights campus Thursday after a student reported seeing someone with a gun. Authorities detained a student, FWISD said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they did not find a weapon inside Arlington Heights High School Thursday, despite reports of a threat on campus.

Police say Fort Worth ISD locked down the school around 10 a.m., soon after a student told a campus monitor they saw someone inside carrying a gun.

"The students did what they were supposed to do," FWPD officer Daniel Segura said. "We tell them, 'If you see something, say something.'"

Fort Worth police K-9s, officers and district staff members searched the campus, including the school's roof. The group did not locate any weapon.

Authorities detained a student, district spokesperson Cesar Padilla said, but it's not yet clear why or whether they are still in custody.

"Safety is our top priority on campus," Padilla said. "As soon as we received the tip, we took immediate action."

More than a dozen parents raced to the school to retrieve their children. The district released those students to their guardians at lunch.

"I truly empathize with those parents' concerns," Padilla said.

It is not yet clear whether there was a credible threat, though students say rumors are flying on social media.

"My phone is getting blown up," freshman Jayden Sampson said. "I was terrified because they told us we could be here until 6 o'clock... I did not think I was coming out of that school."

Sampson left class with her mother, Nicole Herrera, Thursday. The two embraced outside the school's front doors.