Family seeks closure in 2019 killing of Arlington man

Family said the years since Nick Coffman's death have left 'heart wrenching pain.' Their only quest now is for justice for Nick and closure.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the two-year anniversary of the killing of a 21-year-old approaches, the Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to generate new leads in the case.

It was around 9:15 on Aug. 3, 2019 when police said Nicholas Coffman and a friend pulled into Deaver Park off Kelly Elliot Road in Arlington. Police said they were there to sell a handgun and had arranged to meet at the park with a potential buyer they’d exchanged messages with on a social media app.

Police said when Coffman got there, another car with for or five people was already waiting. After getting out of his friend's car and speaking with someone in the other car, police said Coffman was told to go around to the other side of the car. That's where someone pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach, police said. His friend rushed Coffman to the hospital, but he died there.

But police said the group didn't stop there, and after the shooting drove to Coffman's home off Espanola Drive and fired multiple shots. Two of his family members were inside the home at the time, but neither were hurt.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspects' car - a smaller, dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger - drove by Coffman's home. And while police said they have identified people who were in contact with Coffman the night of his death, they still need help to find his alleged killer.

“Detectives have investigated this case thoroughly and remain committed to bringing those involved to justice,” said Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones.

In a statement, members of Coffman's family described him as someone who was "funny, hard-working, and was always willing to help someone else."

"He always had a smile on his face that lit up a room," they said. "Kids loved him and were excited anytime Nick was going to 'be there.' He was just fun to be around."

Family said the years since his death have left "heart-wrenching pain." Their only quest now is for justice for Nick and closure.

"Whoever murdered Nick knew him and where he lived. His family believes he was set up with the sole purpose to harm him," the statement continued. "Someone knows something, saw something, or has heard something about Nick’s murder and are encouraged to speak out."