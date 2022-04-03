Newest game in town: North Texas now has a pro lacrosse team

Indoor lacrosse, also known as “Box Lacrosse,” is taking over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the fastest game on two feet.

Indoor lacrosse, also known as “Box Lacrosse,” is taking over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The Panther City Lacrosse Club is the city’s new professional sports team and is kicking off its inaugural season this year.

“They should expect fast-paced, lots of entertainment, big hits, maybe some fights,” said Williams Malcom, offensive forward for Panther City Lacrosse Club.

Malcom is thrilled to be a part of a new franchise in North Texas.

“It’s awesome, it’s super exciting especially since lacrosse being so green here," Malcom said. "Obviously want to spread it make it grow here, and the City’s really embraced us and we’re embracing them."

A huge part about building this team in Fort Worth is taking the game out of the arena.

“Exposing the sport to people who’ve never seen the game. Introduce them to our players. Our players are role models, and they want to be role models in this community," coach Tracey Kelusky said.

Kelusky said lacrosse, a popular game in Canada, has grown leaps and bounds in the United States.

“20 years ago, if you would’ve told me we’d be in Texas, I would say you’re crazy,” Kelusky said.

But they’re here now, and Panther City wants to share its passion with others.

“We’re seeing kids who’ve never played before, but they’re picking up a stick and they’re having that excitement. You know sports can do so many things,” Kelusky said.

It’s about bringing people together and creating memories.

“Really seeing them grab a stick and having fun was awesome to watch and I hope to get to do that more here,” Malcom said.

The goal?

“Continue to get better every week and take the right steps so that we are bringing a championship to Fort Worth,” Kelusky said.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club is invested, giving you a good reason why you should be, too.

“Be open-minded. A lot of people don’t know about Lacrosse, and I think that if we get them out to one game they’ll be hooked and they’ll want to come back for more,” Malcom said.

If you’re new to the game, a host will walk fans through the rules and terminology that’s easy to follow. You can read more about that here.

Be ready for giveaways, and don’t forget to snap a picture with the team mascot, Prowler!