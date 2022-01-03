Ranking the best and worst Texas cities for keeping New Year's Resolutions

From Plano to Houston, several Texas cities landed on a new national study's report showing the best cities to keep up with your New Year's resolutions.

TEXAS, USA — Whether it's losing weight or finally landing that job you've always wanted, many people struggle to stick with goals they make for themselves at the start of a calendar year.

Well, Texas has two of the best cities made up of people who follow through on their New Year's resolutions, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The personal finance website said that Plano and Austin are included in some of the best cities in America for keeping resolutions made on New Year’s Day.

That top 10 list includes:

Scottsdale, Ariz. Seattle, Wash. San Francisco, Calif. Irvine, Calif. San Diego, Calif. Salt Lake City, Utah Overland Park, Kan. Plano, Texas Fremont, Calif. Austin, Texas

This study compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 largest populated cities, based on a 100 point scale. There were 57 key metrics focusing on five types of resolutions:

Health

Financial

School and work

Bad-habits

Relationships

Plano received a 63.31 while Austin had a 62.43. The highest-rated city, Scottsdale, landed at 65.73.

Compared to the other 182 cities, Plano ranked highly in financial resolutions (4), school and work resolutions (5) and bad-habit resolutions (6).

Austin ranked highly in relationship resolutions (10) as well as school and work resolutions (17).

Other Texas cities in the top 100 include:

Houston (49)

Dallas (60)

San Antonio (62)

Fort Worth (71)

Arlington (96)

El Paso (99)

The two lowest-rated Texas cities for keeping New Year's Resolutions include:

Corpus Christi (144)

Laredo (160)

Brownsville (171)