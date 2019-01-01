A 51-year-old Carrollton man died when an ATV carrying him and two others crashed in the alleyway of a Frisco subdivision in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police responded to the ATV crash in the 5900 block of Wallis Drive, just west of Frisco Memorial High School, around 4:30 a.m. John Pasquale was found dead at the scene of the accident.

It was determined Pasquale died when the ATV lost control and hit a retaining wall, police said. A cause of the accident wasn't known and it was unclear who was driving the ATV.

Two other men – 50-year-old Frisco resident Andre Reneau and 53-year-old Little Elm resident Wayne Vaughn – were riding on the ATV when it crashed, police say. Reneau was taken to a Plano hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while Vaughn was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “FRISCOPD” and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

