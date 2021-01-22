'It's a landmark:' New Singing Hills Rec Center open and operating at 25% capacity

The new Singing Hills Recreation Center is located next to the Camp Wisdom Station on the DART Rail blue line.

DALLAS — The new Singing Hills Recreation Center is open and operating at 25% capacity.

“I think it's a legacy project,” Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said. “I think it's something that should have been done many, many years ago.”

Atkins represents the area around the new recreation center.

The 41,000 square foot facility includes a fitness center and baseball courts, as well as a recording studio, commercial kitchen, computer lab, and senior center.

“It’s like a country club in your own backyard,” Atkins said.

The new recreation center sits directly next to the Camp Wisdom Station on the DART Rail blue line off of Patrol Way.

Atkins said it was a priority to ensure that the new facility was accessible to the community.

“What is the southern part of Dallas? What do you have?” Atkins said. “We don't have the hotels. We don't have the big fancy restaurants. You don't have the entertainment. You don’t have the convention center, so this was something to give back to the community that the community is proud of. It's a landmark.”

The new facility is only operating at 25% capacity right now due to the pandemic. Those interested in using the fitness center or basketball courts are encouraged to call ahead before arriving.

They are offering free tours of the new rec center by appointment only.

What does it cost to use the new Singing Hills Recreation Center? A Dallas Parks and Recreation spokeswoman sent WFAA the following: