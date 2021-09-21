New rules for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board meetings had parents, students changing clothes to support principal under fire

Amid racial tension, new decorum rules were adopted last month that prevent signs, apparel used as signage, and verbal attacks against board members.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Parents and students bizarrely found themselves changing, covering up, or turning their T-shirts inside out Monday night at a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting to stand up for a beloved high school principal.

The chaos is attributed to new school board decorum rules adopted in August after meetings started getting out of hand when the community rushed to defend Dr. James Whitfield.

On Aug. 30, Whitfield, the principal of Colleyville Heritage High School, was placed on administrative leave by the district.

Whitfield has told WFAA he has not explicitly been informed why the district put him on the chopping block.

But on Monday night, during the contentious board meeting filled with Whitfield's supporters, a district official revealed for the first time why Whitfield was up for non-renewal of his contract.

The official gave a laundry list of reasons that included performance issues, insubordination with superiors, and Whitfield failing to establish and implement high expectations for all staff and students.

In addition, the official also said Whitfield was deficient in observation reports, evaluations and lacked communication skills and situational awareness.

The official also listed an instance where Whitfield failed to report misconduct among staff.

The board voted to move ahead with Whitfield's termination. He now has a chance to appeal that decision and have a hearing.

After that hearing, the board then has to do a re-vote on Whitfield's termination.

Despite the reasons given Monday night, an overwhelming amount of parents and students have expressed that the district is moving to ax Whitfield because a losing board candidate accused him of supporting critical race theory.

The district staunchly denies that belief.

"Because of his extreme views, I ask that a full review of Mr. Whitfield's tenure in our district be examined and that his contract be terminated effective immediately," said Stetson Clark, who lost a recent election.

Since Clark's remarks, parents and students have spoken in support of Whitfield at board meetings. Tensions have grown, so board members adopted new decorum rules for meetings.

Signs, apparel used as signs, and verbal attacks against board members during public comment will now not be tolerated in the board's chambers.

Those rules were front and center Monday night when Next Generation Action Network members, a Dallas-based activist group, showed up to support Whitfield.

Members of the group wore their shirts, which included no profanity or obscenities, and weren't allowed into the chambers because of their threads.

This is wild. I’ve never seen this.



Members of @NextGenAction arrived to support Dr. Whitfield.



Some not let in because of the ‘logos’ on their shirts.



A meeting rule says ‘apparel used as signage is not allowed in meeting.’ Their shirts just have the NGAN logo and a quote. pic.twitter.com/AXQkfTIekW — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) September 21, 2021

Nichole Mansfield is one of those members. She was instructed by security that the group's logo couldn't be shown.

"I felt like we were being targeted," Mansfield said. "If we wanted to go in, we had to either turn our shirts inside out or change our shirts."

Mansfield and others strongly questioned security officers and pointed out that other audience members with logos on their shirts were allowed in without getting any grief.

In fact, WFAA didn't see any enforcement of the new rule until NGAN showed up.

After that conversation, the district's chief operations officer went around the meeting and made anyone with writing on their shirt either cover it up or turn it inside out.

Not to mention, a day after the district released the new rules on Aug. 22, a member of 'Moms For Liberty,' a right-leaning activist group, can be seen online addressing board members wearing her shirt, which isn't covered.

"It was racist. Let's call it what it is," Mansfield said. "If one thing applies to one group, it should apply to everyone."

GCISD sent WFAA the following statement in regards to this story: