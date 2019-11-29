A multinational development team featuring two Texas companies has announced plans for a 16-story mixed-use office and retail tower in Deep Ellum.

The project, which will be located on a half-acre parking lot in front of The Bomb Factory at 2700 Commerce Street, will be developed by Houston-based real estate developer Hines, Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment and Montreal-based Ivanhoé Cambridge. The plot has been owned by Westdale since 2005.

The tower, which has been dubbed The Stack Deep Ellum, is expected to have 200,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. It is being designed by Dallas-based architecture firm 5G Studio Collaborative.

The development team is targeting both LEED Core and WELL certifications for the building, which would count it as one of the first office buildings in Dallas to receive a WELL certification.

Tenant amenities will include electric car charging stations, an expansive 10th-floor amenity terrace overlooking the Dallas skyline, a fitness center, bicycle storage, a coffee/cocktail lounge, concierge package delivery and more.

“A unique project in a unique neighborhood, The Stack Deep Ellum will seamlessly integrate work and play for tenant end users, with terraces on each floor, a sky lounge, direct transit access and a doorstep to over 75 [food and beverage] options. An authentic embodiment of the new creative office class, The Stack will encourage community, creativity and collaboration,” said Jonathan Pearce, executive vice president of Ivanhoé Cambridge in a prepared statement.

Pre-construction on the project has already begun while a groundbreaking ceremony is slated for early December. While this is the first time the three companies have all worked together on one project, Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge are currently in pre-development for another creative office building in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.

More on WFAA: