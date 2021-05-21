Meet Kato: The newest member of the Dallas Police Department's Narcotics Unit

The department says K-9 Officer Kato is a very playful and energetic pup. He's a 2-year-old German Shephard mixed who was trained in Florida.

DALLAS — A new member has joined the Dallas Police Department to help fight crime and find drugs, except this officer just happens to have four legs: Meet K-9 Officer Kato.

He's a 2-year-old German Shephard/Malinois mix from Hungary. DPD said he was trained at Southern Coast K9 in Smyrna Beach, Florida for the sole purpose of searching for illegal narcotics.

Although Kato has been trained to help find drugs, the department says he's a very playful and energetic pup!

Kato joined the team back in February 2020 but his dedication ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department said.

The department held an official dedication ceremony for Kato on Friday. DPD said Glenn and Gail Albright along with the Hartman Income Reit Management, Inc. donated Kato to them. The duo also donated $800 for Narcan and $1,000 for Sniff Industries training boxes.

Mr. & Mrs. Glenn Albright along with Hartman Income Reit Management, Inc. donates K-9 Officer “Kato”, a 2-year old German Shepherd, to @DallasPD Narcotics Unit. Thank you all so much for your generous donation! @DPDChiefGarcia pic.twitter.com/dAH6OG1wFl — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 21, 2021

Gail Albright also said that Mike and Elena Duckett helped get Kato to the Dallas Police Department.