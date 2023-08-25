New football season means new security measures for North Texas school districts

Plano ISD has implemented metal detectors for all home games and even delayed games this week because of the excessive heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The start to the new football season also means the beginning of some new measures for all future Plano home games.

Plano ISD is following suit with many other Texas districts in implementing metal detectors. Fans got their first glimpse of the new measure Friday night as the Plano Wildcats took on Byron Nelson High School.

"I think the added security is a good thing," said one parent.

The district calls it a "proactive measure that aligns with best practices in ensuring safety and security" in one statement.

Plano ISD has asked all attendees to arrive for games at least 30 minutes earlier to allow time for the screening process. Fans who have concerns about walking through the detectors were screened using hand-held metal detector wands.

"I dont mind it at all. They're doing what's safe for our students and our families out there," said a parent.

Plano ISD tells WFAA that the decision was not prompted by any one event or threat. This was about overall safety.

The other measure the district put in place Friday night was moving the game to 7:30 p.m. because of the excessive heat. On Friday, North Texas broke records and hit a high of 110 degrees. That didn't stop the tailgaters and booster clubs from showing up early to the game.

"It's ok, it could be hotter," said another parent.