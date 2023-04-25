New EV charger manufacturing facility to create 100 new jobs for this North Texas city

Siemens says the facility will contribute to the company's goal of making 1 million EV chargers for the U.S.

CARROLLTON, Texas — German-based Siemens has opened a new manufacturing hub in North Texas that's focused on building electric vehicle (EV) chargers for the U.S., the company announced this week.

The manufacturing facility is located in Carrollton and is Siemens' second U.S manufacturing facility for EV chargers. The company said the facility will create 100 new jobs for the area.

In a news release, Siemens said the new hub will contribute to the company's goal of building 1 million EV chargers for the U.S.

“We’ve seen monumental growth in the U.S. EV market over the past several years, spurred in large part by federal investments, and Siemens continues to be perfectly positioned to help meet this demand and to bring the country further into an electrified transportation future,” John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America, said in a statement. “The investments we’re making in communities like Carrollton and the work that our skilled employees will be doing to bring EV charging infrastructure to life will have an impact much further than just these city limits.”

The company said the Carrollton facility will be manufacturing Buy American-compliant level 2 AC electric vehicle chargers called VersiCharge Blue that range from 48 to 80 amps. Those chargers can then be placed at locations such as offices, hospitals, airports, parking garages and more, according to the company.

Both a North Texas congresswoman who represents parts of Carrollton and an official with the Biden administration reacted to news of the new hub.

"Texans love manufacturing growth and we're grateful to Siemens for continuing to invest here in North Texas where our workforce is second to none," U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne said. "As part of Siemens' multi-billion dollar investment in advanced manufacturing in the United States, the new Carrollton manufacturing hub will help strengthen critical supply chains and create new, high tech job opportunities for our hard working families."