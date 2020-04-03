DALLAS — Some neighbors living in communities across parts of Oak Cliff can expect to see more officers patrolling the streets.

Dallas Police Department launched a pilot program on Wednesday, that will add more patrol officers at the South Central Patrol Division.

“This pilot program gets us to deploy our people around the need," Major Paul Junger said.

The initiative is among several recommendations made to DPD after an audit by its consultant KPMG. The agency considered projection for call volume and staffing over the next five years.

"The officers are staffed according to demand, which will help us serve our citizens more efficiently," Major Junger said.

Data released by DPD during a public safety meeting held by Dallas City Council member Carolyn King Arnold in January 2020, showed South Central Patrol Division responded to 1,717 homicides, aggravated assaults, and robberies between January 1, 2019 and December 16, 2019.

Some police officers believe the increased staffing, coupled with staggering shifts, increased online reporting, and other strategies will allow officers working out of the South Central Patrol Division to focus on more proactive policing and response times.

"I see it as a win for our officers, because they won’t be as stressed. They won’t have as many calls waiting," Major Junger said.

Neighbors are also optimistic.

“They want to feel safe,” said Phillip Gipson, President of Cedar Crest Neighborhood Association.

Some residents in that community have been complaining to police, recently, about increased gunfire and robberies. Many of them welcome the additional patrol officers to South Central.

"We’re all for it,” Gipson explained. “We need more boots on the ground.”

Officers at South Central Patrol Division say crime has decreased, compared to this time last year.

A spokesperson with DPD added the agency is surpassing its recruiting and hiring expectations, since the City of Dallas increased officer pay.

