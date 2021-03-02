New Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia begins his first day on the job

"We are excited and looking forward to this new chapter in our organization," The Dallas Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning.

A new era starts this week for a police department that is looking for a way to change after what’s been a tough couple of years.

The new chief of police, Eddie Garcia's first day on the job is Wednesday. He's already passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam and will be wearing the Dallas police uniform on day one.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted a picture of Garcia in the uniform around 8 a.m. "We are excited and looking forward to this new chapter in our organization," the tweet said.

Welcome @DPDChiefGarcia to the Dallas Police Department. We are excited and looking forward to this new chapter in our organization. pic.twitter.com/YMVDLEjbU7 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 3, 2021

In December, Garcia told WFAA that he would be working even before his first official day. He said he would be working on things such as a violence reduction plan and reaching out to the department’s rank and file so he can hit the ground running.

Not just day one process, but everyday process...... we all gotta have a system! Rise and Grind @DallasPD !!!! Let’s roll! pic.twitter.com/uKwIwEEKtH — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 3, 2021

The violent crime rate has increased over the past couple of years and the police associations said the Dallas Police Department is struggling with low morale and the ability to retain officers.

Reducing crime and improving community trust were the top two priorities the city identified during their search.