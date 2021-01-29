x
Local News

New Dallas police chief passes Texas law enforcement exam, putting him in uniform on Day 1

Eddie Garcia is set to start on Feb. 3. Passing this exam means he can wear the Dallas police uniform from day one.
DALLAS — Dallas’ new police chief has passed his first test in the state of Texas. 

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement confirmed Friday that Chief Eddie Garcia passed the TCOLE licensing exam with a score of 91. 

This is the test that licenses him as a peace officer in Texas, which will allow him to wear the DPD uniform on day one, which is set for Feb. 3.

It's also a morale booster for the officers he will lead.

Garcia was most recently the police chief in San Jose, California.

He was one of seven finalists for the job in Dallas. His selection was announced last month.

