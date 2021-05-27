'I just need prayers' | Grandmother asks for help after grandson was shocked by power lines

Sharon Scruggs's grandson was picking up a flag pole that had fallen during the storms when he was shocked earlier this week.

HOUSTON — A grandmother is asking for your prayers for her grandson.

He’s fighting for his life after suffering an electrical shock on Tuesday night in Montgomery County.

"Prayers for my grandson. He needs all the prayers he can get. He is fighting for his life and he is only 17 years old. He ain’t even began. He’s had a hard life. I just need prayers," Sharon Scruggs said.

Sharon Scruggs said her grandson Logan was shocked when he came in contact with powerlines. She said he picked up a wet flag pole and was just trying to help put it back in place when he was shocked.

His girlfriend ran to get help.

"She comes running in the house screaming, 'Logan got electrocuted and he is not breathing.' I jumped up, ran down there with no shoes on," Scruggs said.

She said she jumped started performing CPR on her grandson.

"I just jumped on him started doing compressions," Scruggs said.

The fire department arrived and took over. They said they worked on him for about 20 minutes before they got a pulse back.

"They got him on heavy-duty medication because his brain from not having oxygen and his heart," Scruggs said.

She said the doctors are still running tests assessing how much damage the lack of oxygen caused.

"I told him, 'wiggle your toes.' It took him a minute but he wiggled all 10 toes. I hit the floor and was like, 'Thank you, Jesus," Scruggs said.

She said he’s in a medically induced coma. And doctors have told her this will be a daily battle for Logan. But she has faith that the high school junior will soon be back at home with her.

"I know he will walk out of this hospital and be the same sweet outgoing grandson," Scruggs said.