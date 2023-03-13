New Arlington program discourages giving money to panhandlers

New signs will be placed at three high-traffic intersections to address panhandling concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Through a new program, the City of Arlington wants residents and visitors to know that it's okay to say "no" to panhandlers around the city.

And that's exactly what's printed on new signs at busy intersections.

City leaders approved a pilot program with signs discouraging giving money to panhandlers.

The program involves large signs at three high-traffic intersections. The signs also encourage people to donate to the Arlington homeless services instead of giving money to panhandlers on the street.

The signs are located at the intersections of Interstate 20 and Bowen Road, Interstate 30 and Collins Street, and Division and Collins streets.

Arlington police believe in some cases giving cash to people on the street often supports drug and alcohol addictions, although the law enforcement agency understands that may not always be the case. According to police, studies have found that less than 10% of homeless people actually participate in panhandle activity.

The City of Arlington started the program not only to address public safety concerns about panhandling, but to also raise awareness of about resources available to homeless people, including shelter services and organizations already offering help like Salvation Army, Arlington Life Shelter and Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

The signs are also in place to improve the safety of residents and visitors by discouraging panhandlers from walking in traffic to ask for money from drivers.

The new signs come after Arlington police started monitoring traffic cameras in January at nine intersections targeted by panhandlers. City leaders are also looking at improving the design infrastructure at intersections that would also discourage people from staging at medians with high traffic counts.

There are also projects planned for intersections at Matlock and Sublett roads and Randol Mill Road and Green Oaks Boulevard.