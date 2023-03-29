Collin County school closed after gas leak, apparent illnesses reported by students and staff, officials say

The incident happened Wednesday at Community ISD's NeSmith Elementary School.

LAVON, Texas — An elementary school in the Collin County city of Lavon will be closed for the rest of the week after a gas leak and multiple illnesses were reported, officials said.

In a letter to parents, Community ISD Superintendent Knowlton said that around 11:30 a.m. the district was notified about a gas line that had been cut at a construction site near NeSmith Elementary School. Gas was then turned off at the school.

Knowlton said both Atmos Energy and the Lavon Fire Marshal checked the school's main facility and third-grade portable building and did not detect gas inside either building.

While the buildings were being checked, several staff members "started to experience symptoms," according to the superintendent.

Knowlton added that while those staff members were being checked out by medical crews on-site, several other staff members and students started reporting apparent illnesses as well.

While the district didn't specify a number, district officials said some of those with symptoms were taken to a hospital. The fire department said those transported were taken "out of an abundance of caution."

Parents were then notified to pick up their children.

The superintendent gave an apology to parents after the district "failed to update [parents] on an increase in symptom reports."

"Due to the all-clear give by the Lavon Fire Marshal and Atmos personnel, we believed this situation was under control and only a minor incident," Knowlton said in the letter.

Knowlton said that gas remains turned off at the school and will continue to be off until Atmos Energy and the city of Lavon inspect all gas-powered equipment and lines.