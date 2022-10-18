'It was supposed to be homes for sale': Neighbors are concerned homes in a new Oak Cliff subdivision are being listed as rentals, not for sale

Residents in Kiest Forest Estates say a developer is placing "For Rent" signs around a subdivision where they were told homes would be for sale.

DALLAS — Some neighbors in the Kiest Forest Estates community in Oak Cliff are, once again, raising concerns about a newly developed subdivision.

Neighbors said they were initially told the project at 3700 W. Kiest would be new homes for sale. A few days ago, they learned homes on the site are now listed as rentals.

”They were supposed to be homes that would fit in the neighborhood, with brick exteriors and stone. And they would be for sale,” neighbor Tim Hill said as he explained what residents were told repeatedly about the new housing development.

Neighbors claim issues with the Kiest subdivision date back to 2017. They said developer Hassan Nasser petitioned the City of Dallas to build dozens of new homes for sale.

Neighbors in the area said they were vocal during meeting with their councilman, the developer and City of Dallas staff. Over time, the project was significantly reduced to fewer homes.

“The promises that were made, we didn’t believe them. And there was good reason not to,” Hill said.

Right now, 27 new homes sit in the subdivision. A fence surrounds the property off W. Kiest Boulevard. Signs reading "No Trespassing" are posted at the entrances.

However, it’s the "For Rent" signs neighbors said they noticed popping up in recent days that are taking them by surprise.

“One of the homes that we were expecting to be for sale was actually coming up for lease for, kind of, an alarmingly low amount,” said neighbor Craig Wheeler.

Recent posts on a variety of realty sites are listing the homes in the Kiest subdivision for rent at $1,800 monthly. The builder’s website once listed the homes for sale ranging from $240,000 to $290,000.

“It wasn’t zoned as an apartment community. It wasn’t zoned as townhomes. It wasn’t zoned to be rentals. It was supposed to be homes for sale,” Hill explained.

Longtime neighbors are describing the developer’s shift from sale to rentals as a bait and switch.

“Our concern is that three or four years from now that property will become a problem for us,” neighbor Mark Wilson said.

No one from the developer’s office has responded to several requests for comment regarding the initial plans for the project, communication to neighbors and current plans for the development.

WFAA asked the City of Dallas and District 3 councilman Casey Thomas whether grants or public funding are linked to the project.

Neighbors said they want better and deserve better.