Nearly all of Houston has low -- or no -- water pressure, OEM says

The hits just keep coming.
If you went to bed with water, you may be waking up with low -- or no -- water pressure.
Nearly all parts of Houston and Harris County are experiencing issues, according to ReadyHarris.
Water utilities are struggling to operate in light of the state power issues.
OEM says this will not approve until more power is restored.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging residents to be conservative with water usage. He is asking everyone to stop dripping faucets to keep pipes from bursting and turn water off if they have burst.
"Be conservative with water usage today," the mayor tweeted. "It is needed for hospitals and fires."
If you still have water, there are a few things you can do to prepare:
- If you don't have bottled water, fill a pitcher with water until you can get it.
- Fill a glass with water for brushing teeth
- Make sure pets water bowls are full
- Fill a pot with water for flushing the toilet.
Harris County and Houston have not issued boil water notices but several area cities and MUDs have. Here's the list, which will be updated, as needed.