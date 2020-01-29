HALTOM CITY, Texas — Eleven trash trucks were damaged in a fire Tuesday night in Haltom City, officials say.

The fire department was dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to Old Denton Road after receiving reports of an explosion and fire, officials said.

When crews arrived, flames were visibly coming from the trucks and fuel tanks were exploding, according to officials.

Haltom City Fire spokesperson Fred Knapp said firefighters had to call in two wreckers to lift the trash trucks in the air and empty the burning trash out to extinguish the fire.

The operation was very dangerous for the firefighters because of the natural gas, Knapp explained.

The trucks are normally parked in rows and refueled with the natural gas overnight.

Knapp said no one was injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

He also said the fire caused millions of dollars worth of damage, as the trash trucks are expensive pieces of equipment.

