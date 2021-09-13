Lockdowns lifted, students released at multiple Arlington schools following nearby shooting

It was in connection to a shooting that happened off property but near Sam Houston High School.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Multiple schools in Arlington had to temporarily lock down after a nearby shooting Monday, school officials said.

Sam Houston High School, Adams Elementary and Atherton Elementary in Arlington were all "locked out" Monday at 1:30 p.m. School officials said this meant no one was allowed to enter the school from the outside "for the protection of the staff and students inside."

Officers from the Arlington Police Department responded to the shooting at 1:12 p.m. Officials said it happened off school property but near Sam Houston High School.

Officers found one victim who had already arrived at a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Arlington ISD said at 3:40 p.m. that the lockout for the three schools has been lifted and that all students and staff remained safe throughout the lockouts. While no suspect is currently in custody, there are no immediate threats on campus, according to police.

Officers helped Sam Houston High School have a structured and controlled release. Parents and buses went to the west side of the school on Billy Stewart Drive where school officials released students in waves to their parents.