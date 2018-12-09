911 service has been restored across North Texas after an "intermittent" region-wide network outage that left as many as 1.6 million people without 911 service.

"The network is back up, however we will continue to monitor before making the decision to return to normal operations. 9-1-1 calls are still being manually routed to the ten digit non-emergency number," the North Central Texas Council of Governments wrote in a Facebook post.

Christy Williams, a spokesperson for the NCTCOG, which includes 15 counties, said in a 2:10 p.m. conference call that the outage was the result of a network failure, not an equipment failure. The outage was isolated to the North Texas network and was "not related to terrorism" or any threat to homeland security.

Anyone experiencing an emergency was urged to call the 10-digit number for their city or county until service was restored. Eventually, calls to 911 were being automatically rerouted to the nonemergency line.

Call-takers are not able to map calls, though, so callers needed to know their exact location.

Around 2:45 p.m., Johnson County Emergency Management was the first to announce that 911 service had been restored and fully functional. NCTCOG's announcement of restored service came less than 30 minutes later.

Williams called Wednesday's outage – the first of its kind in 27 years – "an unwelcome surprise" as the network has multiple failsafes in place to prevent such an occurrence from happening.

BREAKING: As many as 1.6 million North Texans are affected by an "intermittent" 911 outage across this region. For an aggregated list of alternate emergency numbers, go here: https://t.co/KWz4QmJDqB pic.twitter.com/yaNHTX0Fqc — WFAA (@wfaa) September 12, 2018

During the outage, WFAA collected alternate emergency numbers from official agencies across North Texas. During an outage, it's recommended to check online accounts for local police departments or government agencies for alternate numbers.

** 911 OUTAGE **



911 phone lines are NOT currently operational in McKinney. You can use our non-emergency line instead: 972-547-2700. You can also go to your nearest fire station if you have an emergency. Link to locations here: https://t.co/CUqpRQ1Jdc — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) September 12, 2018

Frisco: 972-292-6010

Rockwall County: 972-204-7001 for County/Royse City/McLendon-Chisholm, or 972-771-7724 for Rockwall/Fate/Heath

Sachse: 972-495-2271

Ellis County: 972-825-4903 or 972-825-4950

Parker County: 817-594-3213

Erath County: 254-965-3338 and 254-965-3318

Waxahachie: 469–309–4400

Hood County: 817-573-3307, choose option 2

Johnson County: 817-556-6060, and 911 texting still available

Our 9-1-1 system is down as well. If you are in JOHNSON county you can TEXT to 9-1-1 and we will receive it. You can also call on the landline 817-556-6060 #911outage — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) September 12, 2018

Wise County: 940-627-5971, text to 911 also down

Somervell County: 254-897-2242 (Dial 1 for Dispatch)

Farmersville: 972-547-5350

