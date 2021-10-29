100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant on Fort Worth’s ‘Hell’s Half Acre’ named nation’s best haunted attraction

“The biggest thing is not knowing what’s live and what’s not,” said Cutting Edge’s Anthony Littles.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The best haunted attraction in the country is in Fort Worth, according to USA Today.

Cutting Edge is “more than just a haunted house,” the publication wrote. Criteria included, “the best actors, set designs, special effects and value for money.”

This haunted house is located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in a section of Fort Worth some call "Hell's Half Acre," according to Cutting Edge.

It takes visitors just shy of an hour to walk through the nearly one-mile-long attraction.

“The biggest thing is not knowing what’s live and what’s not,” said Cutting Edge’s Anthony Littles.

Littles said they start planning the haunted house in February.

He helped create the scenes throughout the attraction, which include a dragon’s lair, swamp and cemetery. In addition to mannequins, actors are spread throughout the attraction.

“We have people that work in real estate. We have some students. Just everyday people believe it or not,” said Littles.

Think zombies and clowns, hiding in the shadows.

“It’s mainly their presence. When you step into the room, you know they’re there," said Littles.

No physical contact is allowed. And you won’t hear them speak.

“A lot of people hate clowns. I mean, they hate them with a passion,” Littles said. “Their just showing up is enough to get people running.

The suggested age for visitors is 13 and up, according to Littles.

Cutting Edge is open Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 31. Can’t make it this weekend? There will be an encore presentation on Saturday, Nov. 6.