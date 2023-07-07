National Archives closes review of JFK assassination records, conspiracies and tourists at Dealey Plaza abound

"The conspiracy minded people will never be satisfied," said former FBI analyst Farris Rookstool.

DALLAS — The National Archives have made headlines in the past few months as the topic of classified documents continue to run its course.

But the Archives have once again made news and it also has something to do with Dealey Plaza and Dallas, Texas.

Over the last few years, records related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination have been slowly been made available to the public. As of this week, 99% of the records related to the assassination have been released.

Farris Rookstool is a former FBI Analyst and was tasked with physically transporting the records. He is also a JFK historian with extensive knowledge surrounding the assassination.

"I don't know any other person in the entire world that's read the materials," said Rookstool. "Of the 5 million records, 99% has been declassified."

The Archives have announced also that it has completed its review of the documents. But it is still unclear if and when the records will be made available digitally to the public.

"You could be looking at the same thing. You'll see it one way, he sees it another way," said Dervon Washington, who does unofficial tours and sells newsletters, DVDs and other items related to the assassination at Dealey Plaza. Washington said he would not consider himself a conspiracy theorist. He said he does, however, have differing theories about what happened and why it happened.

Rookstool says the historic landmark has somewhat become the "JFK Assasination Entertainment Area." He's referring to the tour guides and vendors who have found their place at the landmark. The location has also become the scene for every imaginable conspiracy related to the assassination.

"Everybody has a theory," said Washington.

Rookstool says the facts are unchanged. Kennedy was mortally wounded and Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter who carried out the act. But the 1% of records remaining is just enough to keep the questions, the stories, alive.

