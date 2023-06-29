Nana's Kitchen in Fort Worth suffers damage from overnight fire

When crews arrived, heavy fire was blowing out of the windows, the fire chief told WFAA.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fire crews in Fort Worth battled a structure fire at a restaurant in east Fort Worth overnight.

The fire happened at Nana's Kitchen, which is located in a strip mall on John T. White Road. The fire chief told WFAA that the storage area in the breakroom had caught fire and it was likely an accident

The damage was focused to the storage area, and the restaurant portion should be OK, officials said. There was some water and smoke damage to the building.

Nana's Kitchen was closed at the time, so no one was injured.