'We are heartbroken' | Muslim community reacts to another case of domestic violence killings, the second in Allen this month

The Muslim community says it's devastated by the second domestic violence case this month in Allen. 8 people have been killed. They are launching awareness campaign.

ALLEN, Texas — The deaths of a mother and her 17-year-old daughter have shaken an Allen neighborhood.

”You see this on the news, but something that happens right next door - it’s kind of shocking and unfortunate,” said Uday Tummala, the pair's neighbor.

Police arrested 20-year-old Burak Hezar. They said he stabbed his mother and his sister - 51-year-old Isil Borat and 17-year-old Burcu Hezar - Saturday morning. He was arrested later at Dallas Fort Worth Airport. Police said he was trying to leave for San Francisco.

Neighbors say Hezar was always a quiet young man.

“Sometimes in domestic situations, we don’t know what goes on in each home, and it’s tragic,” Tummala said.

It’s the second domestic violence case in Allen this month. On April 5, six family members died after police said two brothers killed their family.

“This one really broke our hearts, just like this other one. I think the entire Muslim Community is in mourning and grief stricken,” said Mona Kafeel.

Kafeel leads the Texas Women’s Muslim Foundation. It was started 15 years ago to raise awareness about domestic violence and mental health.

”Keep in mind, this is still very hush-hush conversation," Kafeel explained. "People don’t want to admit."

She said the deaths are particularly devastating because they happened during the month of April, during which Ramadan falls.

“(Ramadan) is a holy month where we all observe fasting, and this month is supposed to be very spiritual for us,” said Kafeel.

After the killings on April 5, the group launched a public service campaign, and they are hosting classes and healing circles in Mosques.

”So the campaign that TMWF has launched is, 'what will people say?' It’s dealing with stigma,” Kafeel explained.

She and others said they hope that can get people help before tragedy strikes their community - again.