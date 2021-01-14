Multiple units respond to fire at Fort Worth apartment complex

There are multiple units on the scene and the fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a fire at a large apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Great Oak Road, the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted. That is near Euless, just south of DFW Airport.

There were multiple units on the scene and the fire department is asking people to avoid the area. Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of chimneys.

Tarrant County is under a Wind Advisory with wind speeds between 20 to 30 mph expected Thursday. However, fire investigators said they are working to confirm the cause of the fire.

Many families were displaced as a result of the fire.