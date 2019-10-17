One person is dead and two others were shot Thursday afternoon near Bowie High School, Arlington police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., police said.

The dead person was a student at Bowie High School. Another person, who was also shot, is a Bowie High School student, police said.

The third person shot is a man who was sitting on his front porch when he was hit by a stray bullet, police said.

The condition of the two people shot is unknown, police said.

