Multiple people injured in Fort Worth crash Thursday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas — At least six people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Kilpatrick Avenue and Littlepage Street.

According to MedStar, two adults and four children suffered injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.