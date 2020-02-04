DALLAS — Multiple people were displaced after an accidental fire broke out at an apartment building Wednesday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

Fire officials said investigators believe the fire started in a vacant unit at the building on the 11400 block of Woodmeadow Parkway. The seven other units were all occupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene said all residents were able to evacuate before crews arrived. There were no injuries reported, according to officials.

All eight units in the apartment building were affected by the fire, crews said, meaning all the residents of the building were displaced.

The Red Cross was assisting them, officials said.

